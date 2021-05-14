South Africa: British & Irish Lions Tour Fixtures Confirmed, to Be Played Without Fans

14 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The British & Irish Lions tour dates and venues have finally been confirmed after months of revision, but the tour will be played behind closed doors.

It's official. Well, almost. The 12-yearly series between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions will be played in empty stadiums after organisers released a revised itinerary on Friday.

SA Rugby have been lobbying national government to allow a limited number of spectators into stadiums for the eight-match tour. The itinerary sees three Tests between the tourists and current world champions, plus clashes against the local Lions, the Sharks, Bulls and Stormers and one match against South Africa 'A'.

But in a statement SA Rugby said it would be refunding all people who had originally purchased tickets, signalling an acceptance that having fans in stadiums is going to be impossible.

"We are hopeful that restrictions on attendance at sports events will be relaxed but, for the moment, we are planning for an event behind closed doors. If that requirement changes, then we'll assess the options available and make the necessary decisions based on the restrictions in place," said SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux.

The fact that the tour will go ahead is a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.