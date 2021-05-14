South Africa: 'Hamba Kahle, Dad' - Pregs Govender's Tribute to Her Dad Ronnie

14 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pregs Govender

He was a storyteller who rewrote the narrative to reclaim the history of those enslaved and indentured, in ways that resonated universally. He wrote to free himself and to free us.

Dad, you played with life in the theatre of this world. You woke before dawn to write, chuckling at your creations, before standing on your head in your favourite yoga pose. Your writing reflects and records the importance of history - who writes it, rewrites it and to what end. You were interested in how the past shaped the present and how our actions shape the future. This inspired your deep study of humanity's oral and written knowledge as well as your political activism in non-racial theatre and sport.

Your aptly titled memoir, In the Manure, describes the name, Ronnie, by which you were known, as a "colonial anachronism". You preferred the name chosen by your parents, Sathieseelan Gurulingam.

Apartheid's forced removals drove you to record the lives trampled into the dust of Cato Manor. In crafting story and character, you made complex ideas accessible through language, music, dance, breath and pause. You transformed makeshift venues into vibrant theatres, deploying sets, sound, lighting and repeated rehearsals to enthral your...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.