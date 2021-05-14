South Africa: Officials Braced for Further Attacks As Cash-in-Transit Violence Erupts

14 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt

Since January 2021, there have been almost 90 cash-in-transit heists nationally, in which five industry employees have lost their lives. As those in the cash in transit industry blame joblessness and a broken legal system for this form of criminal activity, the perpetrators are becoming more violent and organised.

Almost 3,000 cash-in-transit vehicles transport cash to pension points, cash centres, banks and retailers across South Africa every day.

And from the beginning of 2021 to the end of April, 87 (nearly one a day) cash-in-transit (CIT) heists have occurred. Five CIT employees have died in the heists.

This was according to Grant Clark, the head of operations at the Cash-in-Transit Association of South Africa (Citasa).

In the month of April, there were 29 incidents of CIT crime. Four of these happened in the Western Cape, which is unusual for the region, said Clark, adding that the region had experienced a lull in CIT crime relative to the rest of the country.

The Citasa together with SAPS are working hard to stabilise the region once again, he added.

A total of 306 CIT crime incidents have been recorded, from March 2020 to 30 April 2021, according to Clark.

Cash-in-transit incidents 1...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

