South Africa: Alleged Underworld Kingpin 'Mr X', Nafiz Modack, Charged for the Assassination of Top Cop Charl Kinnear

14 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Seven months after the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Lieutenant-Charl Kinnear, Nafiz Modack has been added as a second accused in the murder charge.

Initially, former rugby player Zane Kilian was the sole accused arrested shortly after the murder of Kinnear on 18 September 2020. On Friday, 14 May, Modack, appearing in the Blue Downs regional court, was added to the charge sheet.

Modack will now appear alongside Kilian, Jacques Cronje, Ricardo Anthony Morgan, Janick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies and Ashley Tabisher in a consolidated indictment handed to the court.

The indictment consists of 62 charges and is a combined summary of incidents relating to the failed hand grenade attack on Kinnear's home on 23 November 2019, his assassination, the failed hit on the life of criminal lawyer William Booth on 9 April 2020 as well as the pinging of both the cell phones of Booth and Kinnear and 21 other individuals.

Co-accused Jantjies and Adonis are in custody for the hand grenade incident and didn't join the other five in the dock.

The charges in the indictment include murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, money laundering, contravention of the Electronic Communication Act, contravention of Prevention of Organised Crime Act...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

