Zimbabwe: Zacc Nabs Three Vid Officers

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) yesterday arrested three Karoi Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) examiners for issuing provisional drivers licence certificates to failed candidates.

In a statement, ZACC spokesperson Mr John Makamure said the three, who issued 26 provisional licenses, will appear in court today.

He said Musa Enesi issued eight provisional drivers licences to failed candidates, while Obvious Vheremu issues 12 and Alois Togarepi issued six.

ZACC, said Mr Makamure, was intensifying the fight against all forms of corruption at all levels of society.