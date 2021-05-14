Zimbabwe: Muyeye Debuts for Kent in the County Championship

FORMER Zimbabwe Under-19 cricketer Tawanda Muyeye made his debut for Kent in the English County Championship when he started in the four-day match against Sussex, which is currently underway in Brighton.

The 20-year old, who was recently signed by Kent on a three-year contract, however had a slow start to his professional career after he was dismissed for one run in the first innings on Thursday.

Sussex's bowlers helped them to take charge on day one of the County Championship match when the hosts bowled the visitors out for just 145.

Muyeye batted at number six and was out lbw from Ollie Robinson after facing just eight balls.The 20-year-old Muyeye is regarded as one of the exciting prospects in County Championship and is the reigning Wisden Schools Cricketer of the Year.

He won the prestigious Wisden prize on the back of a season that featured 1,112 runs and 56 sixes, both school records.

Born in Zimbabwe and a product of Eastbourne College, where he has been coached by former Kent players Rob Ferley and James Tredwell, he also qualifies as a domestic player.

"It's been a very exciting couple of months as my journey in the professional game has finally got going here at Kent," Muyeye said ahead of his first match this week.

Muyeye recently received congratulatory message from the MP Folkestone and Hythe, Damian Collins, after featuring for the Kent second XI and scoring 68 runs in his first match.

"Congratulations as well to the young Folkestone based cricketer Tawanda Muyeye, who this week made his debut for the Kent County Cricket Club second XI in a match against Hampshire.

"Last year Tawanda was named the Wisden Schools Cricketer of the year for his performances with the bat at Eastbourne College, and has been rewarded for his efforts with his first professional contract.

"He scored a creditable 68 in his first innings, and I wish him well for his future career," said Collins.