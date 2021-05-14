Zimbabwe: Golf Clubs Ready for Club Championship

14 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

LOCAL golf clubs have said they are ready to host their first major tournament in more than a year when they host the Club Champion of Champions tomorrow and Sunday.

The two-day 36-holes competition will be played by all golf clubs and has been cleared by the Zimbabwe Golf Association as the second major event on their calendar after the Julius and Robinson held some three weeks ago.

Club Chamionship will cater for three divisions from C Division which caters for 24-36 handicap, B Division from 12-24 handicap and the Championship Division from 0-12 handicap.

Royal Harare's Louise Ward said they are ready for the tournament as the course is in a fantastic condition and can host an international tournament at any given time.

"We have been preparing for this event and we are looking forward to it. The players are ready and they had some practice rounds on Thursday and today.

"The green keepers have worked hard for this tournament and players are geared up as we are oversubscribed with 187 players committing themselves," said Ward.

Borrowdale Brook's club manager Simon Herring said they are looking forward to a tough competition with 120 golfers expected to turn up.

"We are very excited as this is our major event and we are looking forward to a very competitive two-days of golf," said Herring.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

