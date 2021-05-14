Zimbabwe: Foreign Affairs Minister Shava Promises to Reach Out

14 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Lovemore Chikova Assistant Editor

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Fredrick Shava has said his ministry will implement strategies that will get the country a positive image internationally by reaching out to everyone.

Speaking at an interface with editors from various outlets, both local and international, Minister Shava said efforts would be redoubled to engage partners.

He said the ministry will anchor its work on foreign policy directives laid by President Mnangagwa.

The ministry would be anchored by three pillars - that Zimbabwe should be a friend of everyone and enemy of none.

It will pursue the policy of engagement and re-engagement.

The Zimbabwe is Open for Business policy will also guide the ministry.

Minister Shava said pursuing economic diplomacy will also top the ministry's agenda.

This will include marketing the country as a conducive destination for investment, he said.

Minister Shava said Zimbabwe had great potential to influence global development because of its rich human resources base.

He said efforts would be done to ensure the diaspora realises its potential in contributing to the development of the country.

Minister Shava urged the media to tell the true narrative of Zimbabwe.

