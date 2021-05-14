South Africa: Aggrieved Chiefs Supporters Hand Over Memorandum of Demands to Club Management

analysis

Fed up with their team's patchy form this season, and a silverware drought of six years, about 100 Kaizer Chiefs supporters took to the streets of Johannesburg to voice their concerns.

Aggrieved supporters of Kaizer Chiefs followed through on their plans to protest at the team's headquarters, although the turnout was lower than anticipated.

A handful of the club's fan base gathered at the Kaizer Chiefs Village, in Naturena, south of Johannesburg. They handed over a memorandum of demands, which ranged from an improvement in poor communication from the club to the overhauling of an ageing squad.

"Last season we lost the league on the last day of the season. But it remained business as usual for the club. There was absolutely nothing said to the supporters, no words of comfort or encouragement to indicate that the club feels our pain," said Amakhosi supporter, Papi Mosothoane, reading from a four-page memorandum.

The club's marketing director Jessica Motaung and her brother Kaizer Motaung Junior, were on hand to receive the memorandum outside the Village.

"We have become the cash cows. The only type of communication we receive from the club is when our loyalty is exploited to sell merchandise and various...