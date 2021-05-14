South Africa: Five Nobel Prize Laureates to Discuss 'The Future of Work' During Nobel Prize Dialogue At University of Pretoria

14 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By University of Pretoria

As millions around the world try to cope with the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the questions and challenges facing present and future generations of workers are thrown into starker relief.

What working life will mean in the future will be discussed together with Nobel Prize laureates and experts on 18 May 2021 at an event titled "The Nobel Prize Dialogue". It will be hosted by and broadcast from the University of Pretoria (UP). The event, which is free and open for anyone to attend online, has now opened its registration.

Organised by the Nobel Prize Outreach and UP, the meeting aims to bring science and society closer and stimulate creative thinking by gathering a unique constellation of Nobel Prize laureates, key opinion leaders, policy makers, students, researchers, and the general public. Three Economic Sciences laureates - Christopher Pissarides, Joseph Stiglitz and Abhijit Banerjee - will be joined by Physics laureate Brian Schmidt and Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Many questions will be raised during the dialogue, such as: "What is the 'new normal' for working life?", "What benefits does diversity bring to the workplace?", "How does an ageing global population change the labour market?", "And how is the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

