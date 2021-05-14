Mozambique: Another Day With No Covid-19 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday reported that, for the second consecutive day this week, there had been no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Thus the total death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique remains 826.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, since the start of the pandemic, 532,010 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 1,142 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 424 were from Maputo city, 143 from Maputo province, 124 from Tete, 122 from Inhambane, 85 from Nampula, 76 from Sofala, 75 from Zambezia, 55 from Cabo Delgado. 15 from Manica, eight from Niassa and one from Gaza.

1,114 of the tests yielded negative results, and 28 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of cases of Covid-9 diagnosed in Mozambique to 70,315. The new cases diagnosed on Thursday were all Mozambican citizens. 20 were men and eight were women. One was a child under the age of 15.

Of the new cases, 14 (exactly 50 per cent) were from the Greater Maputo Metropolitan Area (Maputo and Matola cities and the adjacent districts of Boane and Marracuene). There were also four cases from Zambezia, three from Tete, three from Manica, and two each from Sofala and Inhambane. No positive cases were reported from the other four provinces.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for this 24 hour period was 2.5 per cent. This compares with 1.5 per cent on Wednesday, 3.2 per cent on Tuesday, 7.5 per cent on Monday, 3.1 per cent on Sunday, and two per cent on Saturday. Most days, the positivity rate falls to well below five per cent.

Over the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from a Maputo hospital. No new patients were admitted to the Covid-19 wards - this is the first time in 2021 that there has been a day without the hospitalisation of any new Covid-19 cases.

As of Thursday, 24 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres (down from 25 on Wednesday). Two thirds of them were in Maputo, and there were two each in Nampula, Zambezia, Tete, and Sofala. The Covid-19 wards in the other six provinces remained empty.

The Ministry release also reported that a further 267 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Thursday (253 in Maputo province, 11 in Nampula and three in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 68,314, or 97.2 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell on Thursday to 1,179 (down from 1,410) on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo province, 323 (27.4 per cent of the total); Sofala, 308; Maputo city, 299; Zambezia, 127; Niassa, 32; Gaza, 28; Nampula, 23; Inhambane, 12; Tete, 10; Cabo Delgado, six; and Manica, three.