Nigeria: Seyi Shay Vibes With Yemi Alade in New Song

15 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It's normal to see artistes share their experience with the opposite sex possibly fellow industry colleague or someone not within the scene. That's exactly what Nigerian singer/songwriter Seyi Shay has done with her new song, 'Pempe', which features fellow songstress Yemi Alade as a guest artiste. "Pempe" Produced by Kel P is a cool Afrobeat/Pop record with lovely vibes. The two minutes and 55 seconds afrobeats song officially dropped midnight Thursday April 06.

Hours after the song release, the afropop star unleashed the visual which depicts with a thrilling storyline the "woman power" factor. On Pempe, Seyi Shay and Yemi Alade address social media trolls, the inconsistencies with what men want from women, over-sexualization and misrepresentation of women in the music industry and beyond. This is her first release for the year. 'Pempe' followed her previous song 'Tuale', featuring guest artistes such as rap sensation, Ycee, Zanku boss, Zlatan, and Small Doctor.

This the first time Seyi Shay and Yemi Alade would team up for a song. 'Pempe', roughly translated from Nigerian street slang means, 'hot lady' and befittingly, the two stars have not just made a new song but created a brand new lingo on the record with Seyi Shay leading with a catchy hook and infectious verse. "You yarn me say you want a serious something, pempe / We just start to yarn you say you want my cookie, pempe / I've drawn the line if you get mind, make you cross, pempe / And The Alarm must sound if you touch my private property, pempe," Seyi Shay croons

Yemi Alade's verse expands on the theme of the song, highlighting the struggles that come with being a 'Pempe' - from unending attention to everything else in between. Sharing her experience barely hours to the single release, Seyi Shay said she became uncomfortable with rumours that followed after taking photos with random people.

The songstress explained via a series of tweets why she had stopped taking photos with male fans and some male celebrities which is the crux of 'Pempe'. She revealed how some of these male fans and celebrities have misused the opportunity. "People talk so much about 'pretty privilege' but always forget to talk about some of the mess you deal with when you're 'pretty'. Ask your pretty friends and sisters. #Pempe," she tweeted.

"Should I start mentioning the names of guys who at one point said they slept with Seyi Shay when I've never met them in my life? They want to associate with a hot girl so bad at the expense of anything. Insecurity of fuck-boy-rism? #Pempe." She further tweeted.

"I've taught myself not to pose with random guys ('fans') or some famous male figures because what usually follows is rumours that we're dating. To my hot girls dem, We move!! #Pempe, every hot girls anthem, drops at Midnight."

These two big Nigerian female artistes feel it's high time they made some changes in the industry hence their collaboration. Seyi Shay adds: "Some say women don't support women, I and my sister @yemialade came together to change that narrative."

