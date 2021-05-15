Zimbabwe: Receptionist Intern Siphons $90,000 Using NetOne Lines

Chipinge — An receptionist intern with the Department of Social Welfare who defrauded funds from One Money Wallet facility using stolen NetOne sim cards appeared before a Chipinge magistrate facing theft charges.

Tatenda Manhimanzi (22) of Coffee Research, government farm was arrested by detectives after a tip-off that she had stolen 53 sim cards and siphoned $90 100 from a One Money Wallet account.

The funds were meant to cushion underprivileged members of the local community.

Manhimanzi appeared before Chipinge magistrate Franklin Mukwananzi who ordered her to perform 140 hours community service at Madziwa primary school and also return all the money.

Prosecutors told court that on May 4 this year, detectives received information to the effect that the now convict, who was a receptionist at Social Development Office in Chipinge, stole the 53 NetOne lines on several different occasions from March 24, 2021 to April 13, 2021.

Manhimanzi reportedly transferred $78 200 as indicated in the bank to Gladys Sithole who was amongst the beneficiaries whose line went missing.

She went on to transfer $78 200 from Sithole's NetOne number 0715800404 to James Mudimu's NetOne line number 0713184920.

The money was deposited in batches on several different occasions.

Manhimanzi went on to receive $78 200 in cash from Mudimu.

On March 24, 2021, the suspect transferred $2 850 as indicated on the bank statement to Tinashe Sithole NetOne number 0714606667 and she received $2 850 from Tinashe.

On April 5, she transferred $7 400 to James Mudimu and she received the money in cash.

After withdrawing money from each line, Manhimanzi went on to throw the lines away.

The value of the stolen lines is $1 325 while the total value stolen money from the One Money wallet is $91 425 and nothing was recovered.