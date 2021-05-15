Zimbabwe: July Moyo Suspends Vic Falls Town Clerk

15 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Local Government Minister July Moyo has suspended Victoria Falls Town Clerk Ronnie Dube who faces corruption charges which are before the courts.

Moyo, who has been accused by councillors of overbearing control on the affairs of the local authority, had written to council a few days ago seeking clarification on a raging conflict between city fathers and residents regarding budget issues.

He then flew into the resort city Thursday to suspend Dube, saying this was meant to restore sanity within council.

Dube faces charges of criminal abuse of office and is out on $50 000 bail after appearing before a Hwange magistrate recently.

City mayor Somveli Dlamini had suspended Dube two weeks ago before councillors moved in and reversed the suspension while accusing their boss of not following procedure and carrying out unilateral decisions.

After release on bail, Dube continued in his office.

Councillors accuse the minister of fighting Dube from Dlamini's corner.

Said Moyo, "All we need is sanity so that the city continues to work on a trajectory that will enhance the attraction of tourists."

He said Victoria Falls was so dear to government that he would not tolerate anyone who tried to throw spanners in its wakes.

"If a Town Clerk of a city like this is being investigated by the courts, then we have to stabilise the management and we have stabilised by saying there should be an acting Town Clerk while he (Dube) is dealing with his issues," said Moyo.

The minister said his visit to Victoria Falls was to encourage councillors and management "to work together as a team of professionals".

Chamber Secretary Kholwani Mangena will be acting Town Clerk.

Moyo implored council to come up with a supplementary budget as a way of addressing residents' concerns.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

