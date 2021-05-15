Zimbabwe: ED Lauds Private Sector Hand in National Health Development Efforts

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday hailed private sector participation in the establishment and rehabilitation of public health delivery infrastructure amid a tough economic environment worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Mnangagwa was officially opening a United Bulawayo Hospitals Orthopaedic Centre and a Covid-19 Isolation Centre in the country's second capital.

He said the Orthopaedic Centre was a result of Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the country's health ministry, Zimbabwe Orthopaedic Trust as well as Cure International.

The national leader expressed optimism the facility was going to improve access to specialist surgery and corrective care for children, among other health challenges.

"It is a result of a Public Private Partnership between the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe Orthopaedic Trust, and Cure international.

"The centre will improve access to specialist orthopaedic surgery and corrective care for children with conditions such as clubfoot, bowed legs, knock knees, rickets and cerebral palsy, among other health challenges," Mnangagwa said.

He pledged government's commitment towards completing and delivering urgent and high impact projects in line with his administration's National Development Strategy 1, Vision 2030.

"Our commitment to complete and deliver high impact projects, which prioritise the needs of the people are ongoing, with greater urgency.

"This is in view of the need to put in place critical building blocks towards achieving the National Development Strategy-1 (NDS-1), Vision 2030," he said.

Mnangagwa said his administration disbursed a total of $103 million towards the renovation and upgrading of Bartley Memorial Block into a Covid-19 isolation facility.

He said government remained indebted to the private sector for supporting the nation when the country's health delivery system sagged under the weight of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He reserved special mention to the Arundel Sakunda Group for complementing government efforts in the establishment of the strategic Covid-19 isolation and treatment facility.

Added the President, "The kind gesture and act of good corporate citizenship is worth emulating.

"I thus invite other private entities to continue to utilise the health sector coordinated framework, as we build sustainable institutions and systems for the post Covid-19 era."

Mnangagwa said the support will help shield the nation and build greater resilience against the ever-present Covid-19 threat.

He challenged the health sector to continue mainstreaming and integrating preventative care.