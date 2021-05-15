Zimbabwe: ED Lauds Private Sector Hand in National Health Development Efforts

15 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Stephen Tsamba

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday hailed private sector participation in the establishment and rehabilitation of public health delivery infrastructure amid a tough economic environment worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Mnangagwa was officially opening a United Bulawayo Hospitals Orthopaedic Centre and a Covid-19 Isolation Centre in the country's second capital.

He said the Orthopaedic Centre was a result of Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the country's health ministry, Zimbabwe Orthopaedic Trust as well as Cure International.

The national leader expressed optimism the facility was going to improve access to specialist surgery and corrective care for children, among other health challenges.

"It is a result of a Public Private Partnership between the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe Orthopaedic Trust, and Cure international.

"The centre will improve access to specialist orthopaedic surgery and corrective care for children with conditions such as clubfoot, bowed legs, knock knees, rickets and cerebral palsy, among other health challenges," Mnangagwa said.

He pledged government's commitment towards completing and delivering urgent and high impact projects in line with his administration's National Development Strategy 1, Vision 2030.

"Our commitment to complete and deliver high impact projects, which prioritise the needs of the people are ongoing, with greater urgency.

"This is in view of the need to put in place critical building blocks towards achieving the National Development Strategy-1 (NDS-1), Vision 2030," he said.

Mnangagwa said his administration disbursed a total of $103 million towards the renovation and upgrading of Bartley Memorial Block into a Covid-19 isolation facility.

He said government remained indebted to the private sector for supporting the nation when the country's health delivery system sagged under the weight of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He reserved special mention to the Arundel Sakunda Group for complementing government efforts in the establishment of the strategic Covid-19 isolation and treatment facility.

Added the President, "The kind gesture and act of good corporate citizenship is worth emulating.

"I thus invite other private entities to continue to utilise the health sector coordinated framework, as we build sustainable institutions and systems for the post Covid-19 era."

Mnangagwa said the support will help shield the nation and build greater resilience against the ever-present Covid-19 threat.

He challenged the health sector to continue mainstreaming and integrating preventative care.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
President Buhari's Daughter Weds in Nigeria
White People 'Rescued First' in Mozambique Attack - Amnesty
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.