Tunisia Continues Its Contacts for International Mobilisation in Favour of Palestinian Cause

14 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Tunisia continues its contacts at the highest level with the member countries of the Council as well as with "influential" brotherly and friendly countries to ensure an international mobilisation in favour of the Palestinian cause.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Presidency of the Republic, the Tunisian mobilisation comes in recognition of the "historic" and "constant" position of the country in favour of the just Palestinian cause and the right of Palestinians to peace and an independent state.

In addition, Tunisia said it follows the continuation of "heinous" aggressions on Palestine, land and people, denouncing the provocations and violations committed by the occupation forces in the precincts of the holy places and which have already caused several "innocent" victims. "

As instructed by President Kais Saied, Tunisia is making a great effort to call on the Security Council to assume its responsibility in maintaining international security and peace, the same statement said.

Tunisia also calls on the UN Security Council to intervene quickly to stop the "blatant" aggression against the Palestinian people.

Two closed meetings on the situation in the occupied territories were held at the call of Tunisia in coordination with the Palestinian side, the Presidency of the Security Council and member countries. A third public meeting should take place, says the Presidency of the Republic.

Tunisia reiterated its constant position in favour of the just Palestinian cause and the right of Palestinians to an independent state.

Tunisia, China and Norway called Thursday for an open meeting of the Security Council to discuss the latest developments in the occupied territories.

In a statement to TAP, Walid Hajjem, attaché at the diplomatic department of the presidency of the Republic, explained that this new demand is supported by France, Ireland, Estonia, Vietnam, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Kingdom.

The meeting is scheduled to take place next Sunday.

