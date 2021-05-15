Nigeria: Lingard Beats Iheanacho to Premier League Award

Super Eagles star, Kelechi Iheanacho missed out on becoming the second Nigerian to win the two Premier League player of the month in the same season after he missed out on April's Premier League player of the month to West Ham and England star Jesse Lingard.

The Nigerian international won the award in March and was on course to win it for the consecutive month after being nominated for April's award.

However, the former Manchester City man missed out to Lingard, who also had a brilliant month for the Hammers.

Had Iheanacho won, he would've become the second Nigerian to win two awards in the same season. Peter Odemwingie remains the only Nigerian to win the award three times, and he won two in the 2011/2012 season with West Brom.

Other Nigerians to have won the award include Austin Jay-Jay Okocha with Bolton Wanderers and Odion Ighalo with Watford.