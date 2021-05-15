Nigeria: Youths to Buhari - Find Armed Robbers Who Attacked Villa

Following reports of a robbery attack at the Aso Villa, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Vanguard has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to find those who burgled the chief of staff's residence.

According to the group, there is no way an attack would be carried out in such a place without an arrest.

"Nigerians deserve to know the truth and we demand answers at least in the next two days," the PDP youths said.

The coordinator of the group, Hon. Ibrahim Ahmadu who stated this during an interview said: "Nigerians will no longer tolerate the level of insecurity going on in the country."

Also speaking on the mass disengagement of Kaduna State workers, Ahmadu said the Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai was taking the patience of the citizens for a ride.

He said: "Which government in its right senses will disengage over 4000 workers just after COVID-19 pandemic and increase school fees of students in all state tertiary institutions by 400 per cent? This is completely unacceptable."

The youth leader further urged the governor to respect the people and not abuse their patience and kindness.

"If el-Rufai is embarking on his elephant projects, the people of the state should be notified despite the havocs wreaked which have cost the government in all sectors of governance bad blood, all is not well with the people of Kaduna State.

"The governed haven't seen the dividends of democracy from their elected leader. The wish of the people is being subverted despite the interference of the court in cases of land," the group added.