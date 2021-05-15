Nigeria: Suspected Herders Kill 6 in Taraba

15 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By John Mkom

Six persons were reported killed while scores were wounded with hundreds displaced following an attack on Utsua Daa and Baafada villages at Bali Takum in Bali local government area of Taraba State, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered yesterday.

A relation of one of the victims, Mr. Tyokua Ayoo told LEADERSHIP Weeekend on the phone that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked the communities on Thursday afternoon.

Ayoo said many people were on the farm when the attack happened and they immediately fled to Bali town.

"The attack on Utsua Daa village in Takalafia ward happened around 10am and two persons were killed, while that of Baafada in Gazabu and Mambilla road happened around 2pm claiming the lives of four persons.

"One person is missing and several people were wounded and houses were set ablaze.

"Some of those wounded are receiving treatment at Santa Maria Catholic hospital in Bali, "he said.

When contacted, Taraba State police command spokesman, DSP. David Misal, said three people were killed in the attack on villages around Gazabu and Utsua Daa.

He added that some people were said to be missing, but that relative peace had been restored in the area.

