Namibia: Bishop Hendrick Frederick Succumbs to Covid-19

Pixabay
...
15 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ellen Albertz

BISHOP Emeritus Hendrick Frederick of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Republic of Namibia (ELCRN) has died.

Bishop Frederick reportedly succumbed to Covid-19-related complications on Saturday in the Keetmanshoop Hospital in the //Kharas region.

He was 80.

Right reverend bishop Sageus /Kheib of ELCRN confirmed the death.

/Kheib said ELCRN appreciated the outstanding leadership of the late Frederick and extended condolences to the family and church members.

Frederick was the first bishop in the ELCRN. He also played a vital role in the country's liberation struggle.

He had retired from active service but was still serving the ecumenical community at Bethanie in the //Kharas region.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
President Buhari's Daughter Weds in Nigeria
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
White People 'Rescued First' in Mozambique Attack - Amnesty

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.