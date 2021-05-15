Namibia: Bishop Hendrick Frederick Succumbs to Covid-19

BISHOP Emeritus Hendrick Frederick of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Republic of Namibia (ELCRN) has died.

Bishop Frederick reportedly succumbed to Covid-19-related complications on Saturday in the Keetmanshoop Hospital in the //Kharas region.

He was 80.

Right reverend bishop Sageus /Kheib of ELCRN confirmed the death.

/Kheib said ELCRN appreciated the outstanding leadership of the late Frederick and extended condolences to the family and church members.

Frederick was the first bishop in the ELCRN. He also played a vital role in the country's liberation struggle.

He had retired from active service but was still serving the ecumenical community at Bethanie in the //Kharas region.