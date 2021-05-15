Egypt, Netherlands Discuss Cooperation in Immigration Field

Pixabay
Egyptian flag.
15 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ambassador in The Hague Hatem Abdel Kader discussed with Ankei Broekers-knol, the Netherlands State Secretary for Justice and Security, prospects of cooperation in the field of immigration and means of boosting ties between the two countries.

The ambassador reviewed during the meeting Egypt's efforts at the social, economic and security levels in combating the illegal immigration over the past years, as well as measures of hosting refugees, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday 15/05/2021.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President Buhari's Daughter Weds in Nigeria
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
White People 'Rescued First' in Mozambique Attack - Amnesty

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.