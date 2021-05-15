Egypt, Netherlands Discuss Cooperation in Immigration Field

Egypt's Ambassador in The Hague Hatem Abdel Kader discussed with Ankei Broekers-knol, the Netherlands State Secretary for Justice and Security, prospects of cooperation in the field of immigration and means of boosting ties between the two countries.

The ambassador reviewed during the meeting Egypt's efforts at the social, economic and security levels in combating the illegal immigration over the past years, as well as measures of hosting refugees, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday 15/05/2021.