Namibia: Ongwediva Trade Fair Reduced to 250 Exhibitors

THE Ongwediva Town Council announced on Saturday that only 250 exhibitors will be allowed to exhibit their products and services at this year's Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair.

The trade fair will take place from 26 to 31 August.

Ongwediva Town Council spokesperson Jackson Muma said before the Covid-19 pandemic about 450 to 500 exhibitors were allowed to exhibit their products at the trade fair.

The reduction in the number of exhibitors, he said, is done to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to Muma, exhibitors who want to showcase their products but not from the trade fair centre will be able to do so online from 20 August to 20 November.

The Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair 2021 will be a window to connecting to high-level business networks in national and African regional trade, he said.

The town council cancelled the trade fair due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak last year.