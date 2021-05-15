Egypt: Shoukry, Hariri Review Efforts to Form New Lebanese Govt

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry phoned on Saturday 15/05/2021 Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to review efforts exerted to form a new government to get Lebanon out of the critical economic situation.

In a phone call, Shoukry stressed Egypt's keenness to coordinate with Hariri and political leaderships there to avoid more problems in case that no technocratic government is formed.

The foreign minister tackled the regional developments with the Lebanese premier in light of the ongoing military confrontations in the Palestinian lands and Egypt's efforts to stop them.