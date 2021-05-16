Africa: Sisi to Head to Paris Today to Attend Conference On Sudan, Africa Summit

16 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will head to Paris on Sunday to take part in a high-level conference on Sudan and on a summit on financing African economies, to convene Monday and Tuesday respectively, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Sisi's participation in the two events come upon an invitation by French President Emmanuel Macron in light of the distinguished relations binding the two countries.

It also comes as part of Egypt's vital role in boosting transitional stage in Sudan at regional and international levels and its heavyweight status in the African continent, the spokesman said.

During Sudan conference, President Sisi will focus on the importance of rallying international community's efforts to support Sudan during transitional period and will expound Egyptian efforts in this regard, the spokesman said.

As for the summit on financing African economies, Sisi will shed light on the importance of international efforts to help African countries achieve economic growth despite coronavirus pandemic and facilitating technology transfer to African countries.

Sisi's visit to France also includes holding summit talks with Macron to discuss bilateral relations that are witnessing a qualitative leap in recent years in addition to continuing consultations over a number of regional and international files of common interest.

President Sisi will hold a number of meetings with French officials as well as heads of some French companies to discuss ways to develop cooperation in the economic, trade and investment fields between the two sides.

On the sidelines of the visit, the President will meet with a number of heads of state and government for talks on boosting bilateral cooperation towards various regional and international issues.

