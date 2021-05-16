Africa: Cairo, Paris Share Close Viewpoints Towards Africa Stability, Development - Diplomat

16 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador in Paris Alaa Youssef stressed that Cairo and Paris share close viewpoints towards boosting security, stability and development in the African continent.

Speaking to reporters, the diplomat said the two countries' leaderships are keen to main coordination towards different regional issues, including African ones.

Both Egypt and France believe that any solution to the Libyan crisis should be based on restoring security, stability, getting foreign troops out of the North African country and holding elections to preserve the country's independence and integrity of its territories.

Speaking about Egyptian-France partnership, he said relations between the two countries have progressed over the past period thanks to mutual visits between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and President Emmanuel Macron.

He said many French companies are now carrying out projects in Egypt, including Cairo metro and new monorail projects.

The two countries are also cooperating at the educational level the diplomat said, citing the establishment of the French University in Cairo that will operate side by side with Senghor University in Alexandria.

The two sides are also mulling cooperation over manufacturing of vaccines against Covid 19.

The volume of French investments in Egypt total 5 billion euros with more than 165 French companies operating in the Egyptian market that includes 100 million consumers.

Trade between the two countries is estimated at 3 billion euros, he said, adding that efforts are underway so that Egyptian products could have more access to the French market, especially agricultural ones.

As for Sisi's participation in the two African summits Paris will host on Monday and Tuesday, he said France is very well aware of Egypt's heavyweight in the African continent and so it is keen to coordinate with the country over boosting stability and security in the continent and pushing forward economic development there.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

