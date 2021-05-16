Egypt Reports 1,203 New Coronavirus Cases, 63 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said late Saturday night that 1,203 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 244,520.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 63 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 14,269.

As many as 760 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 180,577 so far, the spokesman said.