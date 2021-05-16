South Africa: Two People Injured in a Single-Vehicle Rollover

Fochville — Two men were left injured following a single vehicle rollover on the N12 in Fochville direction Potchefstroom last night.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 20h30, they found two patients at the scene. A patient was found lying next to the bakkie, he was found to have sustained moderate injuries. The second patient was found lying a couple of meters from the bakkie, he was found to have sustained serious injuries.

ER24 as well as GPG treated the patients at the scene before transporting them to hospital. Once at the hospital, the seriously injured patient was airlifted by medical helicopter to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics.