Uganda: Three Arrested in Tororo Over Murder

Police in Tororo District are holding three people on allegations of murdering their own friend.

It's alleged that Hussein Kato, 33, a resident of Nyangole Village, Eastern Division in Tororo Municipality was murdered by his friends and dumped near the unfinished building.

The Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said the suspects, not identified in order not to jeopardise the investigations, were arrested on Saturday with the help of police sniffer dogs.

"We have arrested three suspects to help us in investigations," he said.

Mr Mugwe said that the lifeless body of Kato was found in a pool of blood opposite Muzuri Guest House by locals who alerted the police.

"Police detectives headed by the officer In-charge Criminal Investigations, Mr Moses Mukooli, visited the crime scene to gather more evidence, and investigations into the matter are ongoing," he said.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects had misunderstandings with Kato resulting from a woman. It is alleged that Kato was having extra-marital affairs with the wife of one of the suspects.

The trio who face murder charges are currently being detained at Tororo Central Police Station and their case is registered as CRB 491/2021.

Kato's body was taken to Tororo Municipal Mortuary for a postmortem.