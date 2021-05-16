Uganda: Man Kills Wife, Maid After Botched Rape

16 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)

Police in Nsangi, Wakiso District are investigating a case in which a man is accused of killing his wife and maid in a botched rape attempt on Friday morning.

It is alleged that Shaban Musisi, a resident of Kasenge, Kikajjo, Nakilama in Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District, attempted to rape his housemaid, Scovia Abed, 15, but she made an alarm which attracted his wife, Ruth Nakazi, 40.

Authorities say a quarrel ensued between Musisi and Nakazi before he grabbed a hammer and hit her to death. The housemaid, however, died later in hospital where she had been rushed.

"It was around 4am when the incident. The suspect out of anger picked a hammer and hit the wife several times until she died and later turned to Scovia who sustained injuries but later died," said the Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigire.

Musisi allegedly fled to the nearby bush after the incident but he was later arrested by the community members, according to police.

"It is alleged that Musisi took poison [in attempt to kill himself] before his arrest. He's now in hospital in critical condition," Mr Owoyesigire said.

He is currently admitted at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for suspected poisoning.

A bottle containing suspected poison was recovered from the house and subsequently forwarded to the Government Analytical Laboratory for analysis. The murder weapon (hammer) was also recovered and taken as an exhibit.

Read the original article on Monitor.

