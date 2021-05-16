Uganda: Aheebwa Dreams On After Blood Clot Halts His Season

Like a wildfire, striker Brian Aheebwa began his KCCA tenure irrepressibly. Snapped from Mbarara City in August after banging eight goals, Aheebwa hit the ground running with seven well-punctuated goals in the five StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches. His quadruple against Onduparaka at Lugogo in December sent shock waves to many defences that a lethal predator had landed.

He starred with a hat-trick in the Caf Confederation Cup against Rwandan side AS Kigali at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende only that KCCA fell short of progression.

Uganda Cranes came calling as he went to Cameroon for the Chan. Upon returning, Aheebwa hoped to start from where he had left, only to stare death in the eyes in the 1-all draw with Wakiso Giants at Wakisha Grounds in February.

How it happened

"As I fought for the ball with the defender, he hit his knee into my chest and I fell down. I thought it was a simple collision but it turned out to be ugly," Aheebwa recalls.

He had suffered a deadly and possibly career ending blood clot that required club physio Ivan Ssewanyana and experts to offer full medical attention.

He was put on Anticoagulants for the blood clots to loosen up. He did several tests and it turned out he was out of danger. Such is the seriousness of the clots that it can end one's career. For Aheebwa's case, the lung clots were seen early and given proper care.

"He is in a manageable state now, he will return soon," Ssewanyana confirms.

Aheebwa had attempted to return to training but was advised to rush back into rehabilitation after several tests.

Hope has not dried out for Aheebwa who penned a three-year deal with KCCA.

"I had set myself a target of 17 goals in the first season but unfortunately I managed 10. KCCA welcomed me well and I still have the belief that I can hit more goals next season," said Aheebwa, who is on medical leave for three months.

KCCA interim coach Morley Byekwaso has constantly bemoaned the wasted chances at his club but would rather put Aheebwa in his plans when he is full back to fitness.

"We created more chances against Police (in the 0-0 draw at Lugogo on Wednesday) but we failed because the confidence of my team is still down. They are still nervous but we shall keep on pushing because transition is not easy to take back the team where it belongs," Byekwaso said as his team continued to fire blanks.

Fourth-placed KCCA will bank on forwards Sadat Anaku, Sam Ssenyonjo and Charles Lwanga when they host Kyetume this afternoon at Lugogo.