Nigeria: Imesi-Ile Progressives Appoint New Officers

New officers have been appointed to pilot the affairs of the Imesi-Ile Progressives Association for the next three years.

Imesi-Ile is a town in the Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The new officers were named when the sons and daughters of the ancient town converged on its town hall where issues affecting it were discussed recently.

The new executive members are Very Revd (Engr.) Oluwaseun Adeniyi (President); Oladele Ayomide (Vice President I); Deaconess Omolewa Oke (Vice President II); Emmanuel Akinwumi Ogundijo (General Secretary); Tunde Olaniyan (Assistant General Secretary); Gabriel Fadare (Treasurer); Samuel Agbeluyi (Financial Secretary); Prince Adebisi Adesina (internal auditor); Ezekiel Ojo (external auditor); and Olusola Fabiyi (Publicity Secretary).

A statement issued by Fabiyi in Lagos on Friday quoted the Owa-Ooye of Imesi-Ile, His Royal Majesty, Oba Enoch Ademola Akinyemi, Oyoyo II, as praying for the new executives.

"Kabiyesi also admonished the new officers to work together for the peace and progress of the ancient town," the statement quoted the Oba to have said.

The immediate past President of the IPA, Sir Benjamin Olamijulo, who spoke while handing over the mantle of leadership to Adeniyi, also said he was confident that the new set of officers would make the town proud.