Angola: Isaac Francisco Lucas Elected Bailundo King

14 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Bailundo — The members of the court of the Bailundo kingdom and traditional authorities of the municipality legitimated on Friday through an elective process, Isaac Francisco Lucas as the 36th sovereign of this kingdom.

The option for the electoral process, an unusual practice in the history of the kingdom, founded in the XV century, was the way adopted to legitimize the successor of Armindo Kalupeteca, dismissed from the throne in March this year, due to the constraints found in determining the new king.

In the election, which had a voting population composed of 206 voters, including members of the court, kings and chieftains elected Isaac Francisco Lucas with 153 votes.

Speaking to the press the newly elected king of Bailundo, which rules a court of 36 members, promised to work to recover the traditional hegemony and culture of the kingdom, as well as to strengthen cooperation with social institutions, including governmental, political, religious, and civil society.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

