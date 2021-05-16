Angola: Palanca Negra Pavilion Hosts Super Cup Despite Poor Conditions

15 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Palanca Negra Gigante Pavilion, also called "Arena de Malanje", hosts on Saturday the senior women's basketball super cup for the third time in its history, despite its poor infrastructure conditions.

Since its construction in 2013, the infrastructure today presents an image far from the quality it had before.

1.º de Agosto and Interclube face in the opening round, in the most important competition Malanje hosts this year, along with the Regional Championship of adapted athletics held this month.

The Palanca Negra Gigante Pavilion was built in 2013. With a capacity for 3,000 spectators, it holds a parking lot for more than 500 vehicles among other compartments.

Since its construction in 2013, the infrastructure today presents an image far from the quality it had before.

1.º de Agosto and Interclube face in the opening round, in the most important competition Malanje hosts this year, along with the Regional Championship of adapted athletics held this month.

The Palanca Negra Gigante Pavilion was built in 2013. With a capacity for 3,000 spectators, it holds a parking lot for more than 500 vehicles among other compartments.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President Buhari's Daughter Weds in Nigeria
White People 'Rescued First' in Mozambique Attack - Amnesty

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.