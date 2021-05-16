Angola: President Expected in Paris to Attend Summit On African Economy

15 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of state João Lourenço will travel to Paris (France) on Sunday (16) where he will participate in a high-level meeting on the African Economy, along with other African Heads of State, an official source announced Saturday.

The event, which will take place next Tuesday, is an initiative of the French Government, with the involvement of the African Union.

The high-level meeting will discuss issues related to African countries' debt, private investment, infrastructure construction and the economic reforms of African nations.

According to a press release from the Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, the Angolan Statesman will meet, on the fringes of the event, with the counterparts of France Emanuel Macron and of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as with the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa.

João Lourenço is expected back on Wednesday (19).

Bilateral relations

Angola and France established diplomatic relations on 17 February 1976. The two countries also have cooperative relations in several areas.

The cooperation between Angola and France saw new developments, after President João Lourenço's official visit to the European country, on May 28, 2018.

According to data released last March, France has a strong position in Angola, where it operates with more than 70 companies. Oil exports from Angola to France stands at USD 400 million.

France intends to change and deepen its commercial relations with Angola, as part of the economic diversification underway in the country.

The priorities are issues related to industrialization, particularly in the fields of logistics, distribution, agribusiness, among other areas.

