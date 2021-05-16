Nigeria: Police Tighten Security in Osogbo to Prevent Hoodlums From Hijacking Rally

16 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Osun Police Command said it has tighten security in Osogbo, Osun, to prevent breakdown of law and order, as Yoruba Nation agitators hold a peaceful rally in Osogbo.

Osun Police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Saturday, said the agitators, under the group 'Omo Oduduwa United', has informed the police of their rally beforehand.

Opalola said the law is not against holding a peaceful rally, and the state commissioner of police, Olawale Olokode, has directed that protection and security be provided for the rally to prevent hoodlums from highjacking it.

She said the command has put adequate security measures in place to prevent any form of breakdown of law and order and that police officers are with, and monitoring the rally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hundreds of youths under the aegis of Omo Oduduwa United, converged in Osogbo on Saturday, marching through the streets in agitation for a Yoruba Nation.

It was reported that the youths were prevented from converging at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park for their rally by armed security officers, which forced them to reconvene under the November 27 bridge, around NECO office, Africa Area, Osogbo.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President Buhari's Daughter Weds in Nigeria
White People 'Rescued First' in Mozambique Attack - Amnesty

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.