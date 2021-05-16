Angola: Roller Hockey Tournament Delayed

Luanda — The start of the senior men's roller hockey tournament scheduled for this week has been postponed for Tuesday due to unavailability of stadiums and inability of some teams to pay for regular Covid -19 tests.

The tournament opens the sports season in the Angolan capital and will be played in the pavilion of Cidadela and Dream Space, but only the latter is available with dates set by the infrastructure management due to other commitments.

"We were forced to reschedule because we are now conditioned due to the unavailability of the Cidadela pavilion. We will only play in the Dream Space" with the days granted by them" the head of the roller hockey association, Patricia Costa, has said.

After 2020 without any official competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this will be the second competition, after the João Garcia Super Cup in which Petro de Luanda beat Académica de Luanda by 3-2 and lifted up the trophy.

