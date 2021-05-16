Nigeria: Ex-IGP Idris Urges Nigerians to Support Police

A former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris, has called on Nigerians to support the Nigeria Police in its relentless efforts to tackle the recurring security challenges in Nigeria.

He said, with such sustained support from all well-meaning citizens, the myriad of security challenges that include kidnapping, banditry and other related security infractions in the country will be tamed.

Kpotun-Idris, who holds the traditional title of Zannako Nupe, made the call when he paid a Sallah homage to the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, at his Wadata Palace in Bida, Niger State.

Kpotun-Idris said the call was necessary in view of the fact that most of the criminals lived within the people and they are part of the citizens of the nation

"Kidnapping and banditry are posing serious challenges to the force, but, with the support and assistance of the people, the force will overcome it," he said.

The former IGP further urged Nigerians to support the Acting IGP, Usman Baba Alkali, in his determination to address the security challenges facing the country, with a view to ensuring safety of lives and property.

He said that the police and the other security agencies would need the support of all Nigerians to curb the menace of insecurity and bring lasting development to the country.

He noted that the Nigeria Police are capable of curbing all the security challenges confronting "our dear country", saying "we can not do it alone."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kpotun-Idris further urged youths in the country not to resort to militancy and criminality as ways of resolving their grievances, but to constantly engage the government through legitimate channels like dialogue.

The former IGP, however, charged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the Eid-el-fitir sallah celebrations to imbibe and promote the noble virtues of humility, love, peace, harmony and mutual co-existence which Prophet Muhammad professes.

"I sincerely appeal to the Muslims to seize this opportunity to offer special prayers for the unity, progress and prosperity of Nigeria so that the country can overcome its recurring myriad of challenges," he said.

Kpotun-Idris further appealed to Nigerians to continue to tolerate and live in peace with one another, irrespective of religious, cultural and ethnic differences.

The former IGP said: "Peace and unity are veritable tools for national development. So, Nigerians must strive to maintain them for the nation to move forward."

He said sustained fervent prayers would enable the nation to overcome the devilish acts and other vices threatening the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

The former Police Boss also noted that Islam and Christianity preach peace and unity while he urged all and sundry to adhere and focus attention on how to go closer to God.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria