Nigeria: Osun Govt Promises to Sustain Free Train Service

16 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Osun government says it will do everything possible to sustain its free train service for holiday seekers during festive periods in the state.

Dr Bode Olaonipekun, the state Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, stated this while speaking with beneficiaries of the free train service at the Osogbo Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation on Saturday.

Olaonipekun said that regardless of paucity of funds, the government would continue to provide the free train service for its citizens, who wish to come home from Lagos during festive periods.

"I want to assure our people that the government will do everything possible to sustain the initiative regardless of paucity of funds.

"We thank God for the kind of governor that we have, who is known as a financial magician. However, to whom much is given, much is expected.

"We want our people to reciprocate this gesture by paying their taxes promptly and responding to financial obligations they have to the government," he said.

Mr Isa Haruna, one of the beneficiaries, who boarded the train from Lagos, described his experience to Osogbo as unquantifiable, memorable and adventurous.

Haruna lauded the state government for taking the initiative as a priority in spite of the present socioeconomic realities.

Also, Miss Folashade Olateru and Mrs Abiola Oyerinde, who boarded the train from Lagos, described their experience as fantastic and worthwhile.

The duo noted that the provision of the free train service had afforded them the opportunity to come home to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with their families.

Olateru said, "This is my first experience of traveling by train from Lagos to Osogbo. My experience was very nice and smooth.

"I want the government to continue with this. The gesture is highly appreciated and laudable".

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osun Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola had been providing free train service for the citizen from inception of his administration for citizens during festive periods.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President Buhari's Daughter Weds in Nigeria
White People 'Rescued First' in Mozambique Attack - Amnesty

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.