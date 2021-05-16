Kenya: Actor Mustafa Shares Struggles After Losing Radio Job

Media personality Andrew Muthure says his experiences have taught him it is easier to rely on family as compared to friends.

This even as he opened up on struggles he's faced in a bid to provide for his family in recent times.

Muthure, best known by the stage name Mustafa, is a household actor following his role in the Mother-in-law show.

But with the entertainment and media industry struggling owing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mustafa, who also recently lost his job as a radio presenter, told content creator Kamuhunjia, he is thankful his family has stood by him during the tough times.

"I worked at Hot 96 for five years but was retrenched alongside a few others. It has been very difficult," he explained.

"(To make matters worse) My wife was pregnant at the time I lost my job. It was a very difficult pregnancy and as things turned out I spent my severance package on her medical bills."

The actor further notes that his family members had to chip in and help him meet some of the basic amenities including rent. Her landlady was also understanding as she allowed him to pay the rent in installments.

"God has been with me all through but I also have to appreciate that I have a very understanding landlady, and she knows how tough things are," he said.

There are a few shillings I earned from the Mother-in-Law episodes last year. I am diligently looking for work because as it is, I am living off my extended family."