Kenya: Bahati's Ex Yvette 'Dumps' Lover

Five years after she part ways with gospel singer Bahati, Yvette Obura has, again, split with her latest catch Tresor Nzomo.

Nzomo confirmed the news of the 'hurting' break-up through Facebook, while also confirming he'd already moved on.

"For those asking," he said.

"I was dumped, and I accepted and moved on. I cried enough, and I'm now I'm okay."

This break-up comes barely two months since Yvette, the mother of Bahati's kid Mueni, flaunted a huge cushion-shaped engagement ring that she was reportedly given by Nzomo.

Yvette younger sister Alicia Obura confirmed to netizens at the time it was, indeed, Nzomo's ring.

Alicia further revealed her sibling was preparing for her nuptial celebrations with her partner.

Previously, Yvette had introduced Nzomo to the world during an interview on Radio Jambo where she claimed he had been her long-time partner but wanted to keep the relationship off social media.

"Yes I have a new man, but I will never post him on social media. Actually you are the one who has had the privilege of seeing him so let's keep it on the low," she said.

During the interview, Yvette said the reason she broke up with Bahati, whose real name is Kevin Kioko, is that she was not ready for the limelight.

"Nothing bad happened and people fall in and out of love. We got to a point where we fell out of love after Mueni was born," she said.

Bahati has meanwhile also moved on and is currently dating Diana Marua, a media personality and social media influencer.