Uganda: Kobs Return to Top of Ugandan Rugby

Before the beginning of the 2021 season in March, Betway Kobs, the newly crowned Nile Special Stout rugby premiership champions set targets: To concede only nine tries and a maximum of 90 points.

This, they believed would give them a realistic crack at the championship they had not won since 2016. However, at the end of Saturday May 8 on a rain soaked Legends ground, Kobs had only conceded two tries and 57 points; far less than what they had set themselves earlier. And fittingly, they were champions, a feat realized from systematic team building over the last few years.

In March, Isaac Lutwama, the Vice-Chairman of Kobs unveiled star players in James Odongo, Byron Oketayot and Michael Otto, who arrived with enormous experience from international rugby. Alongside them were Brian Ochan from Pirates, Humphrey Olaunah from their junior side the Boks and Arthur Mpande from Rhinos.

Lutwama said then that these players would add depth to the side, but also that winning edge, that had eluded Kobs for previous seasons. Indeed, Lutwama could not have been more right seeing the role the new recruits have played this season in the team's success.

Near-misses

On Saturday, when Kobs were without five of their players, away on international duty: Oketayot, Joseph Aredo, Adrian Kasiito, Ian Munyani and Odongo, they still showed enough resolve to get over the finish line. Kobs coach Fred Mudoola told The Observer, that because of the manner in which this season was arranged, they expected it to be fast and intense.

Mudoola added that the hiring of a strength and conditioning (S&C) coach also kept the players fit and adaptable to whatever game strategy. In the previous seasons, Kobs did not have an S&C coach, which affected their level of competitiveness, hence the near-misses they experienced in recent seasons.

In addition, captain Brian Asaba noted that this season, their pack was boosted. After winning the 2016 championship, prop Brian Odongo got injured. He just returned this season, after two seasons out. Then Adnan Mutebi went away on work commitments. Collins Kimbowa was in and out of theatre.

Asaba said that the coaches were forced to line-up make-shift front rows with the likes of Ronald Musajjagulanyago, Victor Wadia and Wilobo Mukili in positions they were not accustomed to.

That exposed Kobs. But this time, Brian Odongo returned and Kimbowa was firing on all cylinders, to help them gain territory. Kobs had been left with Aredo, James Ijongat and Kasiito only. But above everything, Mudoola believes that their sponsors, Betway have been a huge boost in facilitating the team, to make them invincible!