Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Cleric, Two Others in Nasarawa

Gunmen suspected to be herders have killed a catechist identified as Sydney Shirsha and two others at Amudu village in Giza chiefdom of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Daily Trust on Sunday learnt that the suspected gunmen, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed Amudu, a Tiv village in Giza Development Area, at midnight on Saturday.

Further findings by our correspondent indicated that the attack left several others with various degrees of gunshot injury.

It was learnt that hundreds of locals had fled the area following the attack.

The president of the Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in Nasarawa State, Comrade Peter Ahemba, who confirmed the incident, lamented constant attacks on his people.

When contacted, the police public relations officer in the state, ASP Ramhman Nansel, said the command was yet to receive any report of the attack.