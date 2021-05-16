Nigeria: Excitement As Army Returns to Camp Month After Attack

16 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

A month after military base in Allawa and Bassa communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State was attacked by armed bandits, who killed five soldiers and a mobile policeman, soldiers, on Saturday, returned to their camps.

A military convoy comprising 10 Hilux Vans and about 100 motorcycles arrived Allawa and Bassa communities to a warm reception by a crowd of people who came out of their houses in excitement to receive them.

The return of the military follows a series of meetings between the military, led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major-General Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi, the state government and other stakeholders in the state.

Recall that military camps in Allawa and Bassa were shut down last month after armed bandits numbering about 100 invaded a Security Joint Task Force camp and killed five soldiers and a mobile policeman.

The bandits also reportedly set the military base in Allawa town on fire and burnt down their operational vehicles.

The return of the soldiers has brought great relief to the people who are predominantly farmers as the soldiers have asked them to return to their homes and assured them of adequate security.

