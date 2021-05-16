Nigeria: Rep Elumelu Promises Rehabilitation of Police Stations in His Constituency

The Minority Leader House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has pledged to rehabilitate all police stations in his Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

He disclosed this while speaking at the distribution of 111 electricity generating sets, 90 deep freezers, 148 motorcycles and 107 tricycles to 350 beneficiaries from his constituency in Asaba on Saturday.

While conducting the empowerment programme, which he said is in phases, he added that the funds will be provided in the 2021 budget in order to improve security.

Speaking during the ceremony, the lawmaker said the distribution of the items were geared towards uplifting the standard of living of the people in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, in line with the Human Capital Development component of Governor Okowa's Stronger Delta mantra.