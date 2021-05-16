Nigeria: Onuachu Can Lead Eagles Attack - Akpoborie

15 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Former Nigerian striker Jonathan Akpoborie says Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu can lead the team's attack at next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Onuachu played third fiddle in the team's attack behind Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho in the qualifying campaign for the bi-annual tournament but has been the top marksman in the Belgian top-flight.

The Nigerian international's goal-scoring reputation in the Belgian League has been outstanding. He has bagged 34 goals in 39 appearances and provided three assists across all competitions. But despite his incredible scoring feat, he has still not been able to convince Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr.

Akpoborie said that Onuachu has the potential to lead Nigeria's attack in Cameroon.

"To be sincere with you, I am really impressed with the goal-scoring form of Paul Onuachu in the Belgian League for Genk," he said.

"He has been delivering consistent eye-catching performances for Genk since his arrival at the club, and in the current campaign, he has been in terrific form."

"I personally believe Onuachu has what it takes to lead the Super Eagles attack at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations if given the opportunity to do so.

"His performance against Benin and Lesotho, where he netted in both games, should give the Gernot Rohr an idea of what he can do."

"Yes, Osimhen and Iheanacho are the favourites to lead the attack, but then, Onuachu's presence in the Super Eagles attack will give any team serious nightmare," the ex-Stuttgart player concluded.

Onuachu has 11 appearances for the three-time African champions and has found the back of the net three times for the side.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

