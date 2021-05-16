Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 41 New Cases

16 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

No new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,066 lives in the country.

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 41new cases of COVID-19. The new cases were recorded in seven states.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 165,702, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night indicates.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,066 lives in the country.

The number of deaths from the virus has declined recently with only five deaths recorded in the last 30 days.

The seven new cases were reported in Lagos-16, Yobe-14, Rivers-3, FCT-3, Akwa Ibom-2, Bayelsa-2 and Edo-1.

A breakdown of the latest data shows that 13 people were discharged on Saturday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 156,412.

The agency said over 7,000 cases are still active in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has said the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines would soon be administered on eligible men and women who have received their first shots.

Over 1.7 million people in Nigeria have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President Buhari's Daughter Weds in Nigeria
White People 'Rescued First' in Mozambique Attack - Amnesty

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.