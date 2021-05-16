Nigeria: Enyimba Ready to Shed Blood Against Pyramids FC - Noble

Enyimba FC goalkeeper John Noble has stated that the People's Elephants are ready to give their all and shed blood ahead of tomorrow's CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first-leg clash against Pyramids of Egypt.

Noble said the team is strong and united in spirit to pull through the ties against the Egyptian side. He also added that the resolve is there knowing that the opposition is big enough a side to be concerned about.

"We said to ourselves that we are not going out now, this Pyramid, we will die there, if need be to qualify. That is the spirit. When that Spirit is in a team you will see that the result will come out well.

I actually believe we will do well, we are surely going to make Nigeria proud in this very one. It gives us that unity and that Spirit knowing too well that we are not playing against a smaller team."