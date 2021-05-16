Zimbabwe: Young Journalists Group Releases Documentary

16 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

The Young Journalists Association (YOJA) is set to premiere its documentary, "30 years after the Windhoek Declaration: State of Zimbabwe's Media", which exposes the plight of journalists in Zimbabwe.

The documentary is aptly named as its release coincides with the Windhoek Declaration that was adopted in 1991 by African journalists to promote a free, independent, pluralistic press.

The documentary was set to premiere on the YOJA Facebook page, Friday.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, YOJA spokesperson, Leopold Munhende said the documentary sought to highlight challenges faced by local journalists.

"We sought to look at challenges being faced locally that include harassment, arrests and the clear failure by the state to open up airwaves and media space in general so we too can have a diverse and pluralistic industry in the context of the Windhoek Declaration that we signed in 1991," he said.

Despite several calls by scribes to have their concerns addressed by government, their security has remained a big concern in the country.

Journalists have been tortured, arrested and intimidated while conducting their work.

"We hope to highlight to government, the dire situation we are in, in terms of the state of our media be it television where we still have one channel, radio which is dominated by one political party and general disrespect of our profession."

In 2020, government awarded new television licences to six players with close links to Zanu PF which threatens the diversity and plurality of media content.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

