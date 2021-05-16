Zimbabwe: Kariba Municipality Grapples Piling Garbage Dumps

Kariba acting Town Clerk, Godfrey Magijani says piling refuse heaps at council dumpsites call for urgent attention in order to preserve the environment.

He said following the stoppage of recycling activities to reduce solid waste by community-based organisations (CBOs) dealing in environmental issues, non-bio-degradable solid such as plastics had continued to accumulate at council dumpsites.

The local authority partnered CBOs which were last year forced to cease operations due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Magijani said council had constructed a recycling shed which is now deserted as the CBOs had stopped working.

"We actually constructed a recycling shed facility at one of our dumpsites which was meant to be used by community-based organisations.

"At the shed, we have a bailing machine that crushes cans. We also have a machine for crushing empties of Super (Chibuku)," said Magijani, while addressing stakeholders during the council's 2021-2025 strategic planning workshop held in Chinhoyi, recently.

The acting town clerk lamented that the whole of last year, no recycling activity took place, a development that has seen increased tonnage of solid waste piling up at dumpsites.

"For 2020, we didn't have much activity in terms of recycling mostly because of Covid-19. Our CBOs that normally do those activities were not active during that period.

"So now we have lots of waste at our dumpsites in terms of plastics and empty cans because recycling was not being done," Magijani said.

He said ward-based weekly clean-up campaigns aimed at sprucing the local environment were not being done consistently while calling on residents and council to give them priority.

"These weekly clean ups will assist in keeping our town clean and maintaining the much-needed hygiene in terms of solid waste management," said the acting town boss.