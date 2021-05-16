Zimbabwe: Macheso Reunites With SA Fans

Sungura musician Alick Macheso will early next month fly to South Africa to celebrate his 53rd birthday with two shows in Johannesburg.

Macheso replaces the late music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, who used to have similar birthday bashes powered by Zimbabwean arts hub, Xtratime Entertainment, based in South Africa.

Tuku celebrated his birthday in September and around that time he would do shows, supported by Zimbabwean artistes, in major cities south of the Limpopo River.

Xtratime Entertainment director Tongai Mbidzo confirmed the two shows, saying they would be celebrating Macheso's 53rd birthday in song and dance at two gigs in Johannesburg.

"This time we are bringing Mudhara Macheso for two shows here in Johannesburg," Mbidzo told Standard Style from his base in South Africa.

"There is going to be strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and we are bringing Macheso and the whole Orchestra Mberikwazvo band.

"The aim of the show is to honour one of our legends while he is living. We want to celebrate his 53rd birthday through song and dance."

Mbidzo said the first show would be held at the Germiston Lounge in Germiston, Johannesburg, on June 4 where the sungura king would be supported by Dino Mudondo and Ras Bleds.

The following day Macheso will entertain his legion of followers in Johannesburg at a gig at Newtown Music Factor in Newtown where Nox, Tyfah Guni and Paddy Watts will warm up the stage.

"We are giving Zimbabwean youngsters in South Africa an opportunity to share the stage with our legend," Mbidzo said.

"We have in the past hosted shows featuring Nox and Tyfah Guni, two were held in Cape Town, one in Johannesburg at Cosmo City and one in Pretoria. I believe they have what it takes to entertain fans alongside Macheso."

Mbidzo said they were looking forward to celebrate the lives of Zimbabwean legends' lives with similar shows.

"The idea is to have these celebrations in Mzansi annually going forward," he said.

"XtraTime Entertainment was behind Tuku birthday bashes over the years in South Africa and we are pleased to be working with another legend in Alick Macheso who celebrates his birthday with his South African fans in June."